Waltz Can't Explain How Goldberg Ended Up In The Signal Group Chat

Trump's NSA Mike Waltz looked even more incompetent than he was during the Congressional hearing today when he was being interviewed by the usually friendly Laura Ingraham over the leaked group chat debacle.

Waltz must have thought the MAGA cousin of Maria Bartiromo would blame Atlantic editor in chief, Jeffrey Goldberg for somehow doing something illegal to get included in the Signal chat, but she wasn't buying his lies.

INGRAHAM: But how did the number, I mean, I don't mean to be pedantic here, but how did the number get in the chat?

WALTZ: Have you ever had a, have you ever had somebody's contact that shows their name and then you have a, and then you have somebody else's number there?

INGRAHAM: Oh, I never make those mistakes.

WALTZ: Right, you've got somebody else's number on someone else's contact, so of course I didn't see this loser in the group. It looked like someone else.

Now, whether he did it deliberately or it happened in some other technical mean is something we're trying to figure out.

INGRAHAM: So your, your, a staffer did not put his contact information, but how did it end up in your phone?

WALTZ: No, no, no, no, of course not, well that's what we're trying to, that's what we're trying to figure out.

INGRAHAM: Okay, but that's a pretty big problem.

WALTZ: That is what, that's what we've got the best technical minds, right?

INGRAHAM: That's disturbing.

WALTZ: And that's where, I mean, I'm sure everybody out there has had a contact where you, it was said one person and then a different phone number.

INGRAHAM: But you've never talked to him before, so how's the number on your phone? I mean, I'm not an expert on any of this, but it's just curious, how's the number on your phone?

WALTZ: Well, if you have somebody else's contact and then it, and then somehow it gets sucked in.

Oh, someone sent you that contact.

It gets sucked in.