CIA Director Leaked Covert Agent's Name In Signal Chat

Think Putin doesn’t know that agent’s name now? I do.
By NewsHound EllenMarch 26, 2025

Signalgate keeps getting worser and worser. Besides the jaw-dropping incompetence, law-breaking and evasion of personal responsibility in the Trump administration’s war-planning on the unsecure Signal app, that also somehow included a journalist, the top echelons of the Musk/Trump intel and defense community outed one of their own intelligence agents.

Jeffrey Goldberg, the journalist included in the band of negligent nincompoops' Signal chat, talked about the experience with Tim Miller on The Bulwark podcast.

Miller: There was a covert CIA operative named on the thread, right?

Goldberg: "Well, I guess, and I withheld her name ... They named somebody who’s an active CIA officer in this thread, which is on Signal, again, a commercial app … and I withheld it, I didn't put it in the story because she's undercover. But, I mean, the CIA Director put it into the chat.

Got that? CIA Director John Ratcliffe leaked the name of an undercover CIA officer over what he surely knew was an unsecure app, while Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff, also part of the Signal chat, was in Russia, supposedly unbeknownst to Ratcliffe, and while a journalist had been inappropriately added to the group.

Every one of those heads should roll. Along with Trump for putting these folks in charge of keeping us safe.

Now that Putin almost surely knows her identity, I hope that CIA officer has better protection than these clowns could likely offer.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments.

