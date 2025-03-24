Top Trump Officials Must Resign After Sharing War Plans With A Journalist

The editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, Jeffrey Goldberg, was accidentally included on a messaging chain in which senior members of the Trump administration discussed strikes against the Houthi terror group in Yemen earlier this month in a shocking breach of national security, including Stephen Miller, JD Vance, former Fox personality Pete Hegseth, and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz.

The piece in The Atlantic is titled "The Trump Administration Accidentally Texted Me Its War Plans."

The Military Times reports:

Goldberg said he was added to the group on Signal — an open-source, privacy-focused messaging app — earlier this month by someone identifying themself as Michael Waltz, President Donald Trump’s national security adviser. The conversation — which eventually included messages from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, among others — included “operational details of forthcoming strikes on Yemen, including information about targets, weapons the U.S. would be deploying, and attack sequencing,” according to Goldberg.

Goldberg ended up learning of the airstrikes more than two hours before they were made public.

“The information contained in them, if they had been read by an adversary of the United States, could conceivably have been used to harm American military and intelligence personnel, particularly in the broader Middle East, Central Command’s area of responsibility,” Goldberg wrote.

As Marcy Wheeler noted on BlueSky, this kind of information is only discussed in a SCIF, a secure room where cell phones and other electronic devices are prohibited.

Hegseth and Waltz should resign immediately, along with all the senior staff who knew better and didn’t seem to care enough to wonder why someone not on their teams was included in the chat.

