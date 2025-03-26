Yambo Signs Meaningless EO In Attempt To Change The Subject

Although this holds no legal value, it's useful in that it shows where they're headed to restrict voting rights.
By Susie MadrakMarch 26, 2025

Trumpy Bear signed yet another meaningless executive order yesterday, attempting to change the subject from a certain illegal and insecure group chat to a major overhaul of American elections, requiring people to prove their citizenship when they register to vote. I guess he just forgot that the states control their own elections? Via NBC News:

The order — which also includes an array of other changes, from mail-in ballot deadlines to election equipment — could risk disenfranchising tens of millions of Americans. Election law experts questioned whether Trump had the authority to make the changes, saying the order is all but certain to be met with legal challenges.

Federal law currently requires that voters swear under penalty of perjury that they are citizens and eligible to vote when they register, and courts have prevented states from adding documentary proof-of-citizenship requirements for voters in federal races because of such laws.

This voter ID executive order is fun because military IDs don't indicate your citizenship on there.

ex-Lethality Jane (@lethalityjane.bsky.social) 2025-03-26T02:06:13.424Z

https://bsky.app/profile/mikethemadbiol.bsky.social/post/3lla6yrvtz22b

To explain…

Non-Citizens can obtain a Real ID. Therefore a Real ID does not notate that the holder is or is not a citizen.

Therefore could not be used as a “Voter ID” per this idiotic Executive Order

Jay W (@jaydeedouble.bsky.social) 2025-03-26T01:28:27.994Z

