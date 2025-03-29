Wisconsin Sues Musk To Block $1 Million Payment To Voters

Wisconsin's Democratic attorney general Josh Kaul acted swifly over Elon Musk's attempt to buy the state's Supreme Court for Brad Schimel, the Republican candidate. So far, the co-president has spent a whopping $20 million through America PAC and Building America's Future to seat Schimel.

Kaul asked the court on Friday to block Elon from handing out $1 million checks to voters this weekend, just days before the state's hotly contested Supreme Court race was to be decided, the Associated Press reports.

The Democratic candidate, Susan Crawford, has drawn millions in donations and has the edge in the polls.

At the same time, the bratty billionaire's company, Tesla, is suing Wisconsin in a case that could reach the State Supreme Court. I'm sure that's just an incredible coincidence, though.

In a now-deleted tweet, Musk wrote, "I will also personally hand over two checks for a million dollars each in appreciation for you taking the time to vote. This is super important."

Now, he reworded it, likely because people have been telling him that that's illegal in Wisconsin. He says that the money will go to people who will be "spokesmen" for an online petition against "activist" judges.

Via the AP:

Kaul asked the court to order that Musk stop promoting the Sunday giveaway and not make any future payments to Wisconsin voters. Kaul referenced the changing plans for the Sunday event in arguing that any payment to voters was a violation of state law. Even though the original post was deleted, there has been no announcement that the payments will not be made, Kaul argued in the lawsuit.

In a statement, Kaul said, "Based on our understanding of applicable Wisconsin law, we intend to take legal action today to seek a court order to stop this from happening."

"Elon Musk will visit Wisconsin on Sunday ahead of the state’s high-profile Supreme Court election... initially... promising a $1 million giveaway to two attendees who had voted. That post was deleted after legal experts raised concerns it would violate state law." — Judd Legum (@juddlegum.bsky.social) 2025-03-28T18:42:23.235Z

Oh, and there's this: