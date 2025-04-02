Jonathan Turley MAGA Mad Over Loss For Trump And Musk

Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley tried to contain his rage after Trump and Musk lost the pivotal Supreme Court justice race Tuesday, but his disdain came through loud and clear.

Fox and Friends barely mentioned the race in the first hour, but finally got around to hosting a segment with Turley, a rabid Trump defender.

He was not happy.

TURLEY: What's interesting, though, is that Crawford is very liberal, so this is a court now, that's a little bit out of sync with a purple state. There's a lot of moderates in Wisconsin. I wouldn't call this a moderate Supreme Court.

Turley never explained why the Wisconsin Supreme Court is supposed to be moderate. We don't hear him bitch and moan over the unconscionable extreme right decisions the Conservative US Supreme Court has enacted.

DOOCY: You know, and Brooke just had that sound bite where Democrats in Wisconsin say this is a referendum on Donald Trump and on Elon Musk. That's not the way it was presented. The Democrats ran against Elon Musk. They said he's the world's richest man, and he can't buy an election. So it wasn't about Trump as much as it was about Musk. TURLEY: That's right, and there's this scorched-earth campaign going on. I just have a column out today on this, where Democrats are shredding many of the things they believe most fervently about. They're adopting anti-environmental positions, anti-labor positions, just to get Musk. And it's really untoward, but also with the rise of political violence on the left, it's very concerning. It's very dangerous. And we're not seeing what we were hoping to see from Democratic leadership denouncing this campaign. All right.

How is the Democratic party adopting positions against labor? Elon Musk brought the disdain he's receiving on himself.

To Republicans, property damage is worse than human carnage caused by out-of-control gun laws. Turley equates a Tesla more prominently than a human life

Turley and Republicans are worried that the Wisconsin MAGA legislature can't redistrict the state to elect more Republicans.