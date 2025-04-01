Wisconsin Supreme Court Vote Is Referendum On Musk, Not Trump

I see many articles claiming Tuesday's Wisconsin Supreme Court election is a referendum on the MAGA cult and Donald Trump, but they downplay the obvious. Will the public allow the richest man in the world and his wealth to determine US elections?

The AP: "Majority control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court will be decided Tuesday in a race that broke records for spending and has become a proxy battle for the nation’s political fights, pitting a candidate backed by President Donald Trump against a Democratic-aligned challenger."

Washington Post: Wisconsin Supreme Court race is MAGA movement’s first test since Trump win

Early in any new presidential administration, the winner would likely have an advantage in this type of special election. Since Wisconsin is always very close, it would tip in Trump's direction.

However, having Elon Musk hand out millions of dollars to people at his rallies and paying for incredible publicity is more about his effect on US Democracy. Yes, democrats have poured in heavy resources too, but not in the history of this country have we seen a man like Musk try and dictate how we live.

No individual has ever poured in $277 million to turn a presidential election to his preferred candidate like Musk did in 2024. The courts should rule this illegal electioneering and put a halt to it.

What Musk is doing is threatening all politicians that if they oppose his draconian DOGE operations, and plans to take over federal agencies for himself, he will spend millions to defeat them in upcoming elections.

Wisconsin, do not let that happen.