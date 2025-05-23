GOP Congressman: Foreign Students Should Keep Their Mouths Shut

Republican Congressman Randy Fine told Fox Business he agrees with Trump's ban on foreign students to Harvard.

He also said if you come here to go to college, you should keep your mouth shut.

Trump issued a ban on foreign students coming specifically to Harvard University. Because he's a bitter vengeful dweeb.

I imagine Trump will make an exception for Belgium’s Royal Palace Princess, Elisabeth, since she's beautiful and white. Per CBS News: "Belgium's Royal Palace said Friday that Princess Elisabeth, who is first in line to the throne, is waiting to find out whether she can return to Harvard for her second year after President Trump announced a ban on foreign students at the university."

UPDATE: A federal judge has already granted Harvard's request for a stay to Trump's stupid order.

Judge blocks Trump administration from revoking Harvard enrollment of foreign students. U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs, an appointee of Democratic President Barack Obama, issued the temporary restraining order freezing the policy. www.reuters.com/world/us/har... — Liz (or Lizzie) Kim 김혜성 💫 (@zen4ever2us.bsky.social) 2025-05-23T15:52:08.432Z

Looks like with Republicans in charge, the First Amendment to the Constitution and its free speech clause are dead.

VARNEY: What do you make of this move against Harvard? FINE: Well, I also went to Harvard. And I can tell you, 35 years ago when I was there, you saw a lot of this stuff. But I never felt unsafe as a Jewish student being there. That's what's different today. And if I were to make any encouragement to President Trump and Secretary Noem, it would be, do this everywhere. We should not be bringing people into America to get an education who hate us. They should be coming here to get an education. And frankly, they should keep their mouths shut beyond that. I don't go into someone else's house and complain about it when I'm there. There are guests in our country, and they should realize that. And there's a real problem with folks not understanding that. VARNEY: Well said.

For a Harvard graduate, Randy Fine sure is a dummy. Hey Harvard, you are NOT sending your best.

Maybe Randy could spend some time getting an education in a third world country where he cannot open his piehole like he did on Varney this week.

Really, somebody should limit Randy Fine's speech, because he's making his entire political party look stupid, and that's saying something.

Ah yes, the First Amendment clearly states that you should keep your mouth shut when the government tells you to. — Nathan Alderman (@nathanalderman.bsky.social) 2025-05-23T14:17:44.666Z

Frances Langum contributed to this post.