Texas Students Shut Down Anti-Trans GOP Candidate's Speech

Students at the University of North Texas responded to Republican Texas House candidate Jeff Younger by chanting "f--k you, fascist" as he tried to speak.

Younger has a history of making statements against transgender people.

The chant by a classroom full of students was caught on video, which soon went viral on social media.

Rolling Stone writer Steven Monacelli said that Younger's appearance was organized by the university's Young Conservatives of America chapter. The group has been criticized in the past for posting anti-trans fliers on campus.

It was not immediately clear if Younger was able to speak to the students despite the protests.

Watch the video below.