Sick Stephen MIller Lies About Teachers Transforming Boys Into Girls

The Trump administration's attack on the transgender community continues to be brutal and inhumane and was highlighted by an odious Stephen Miller rant, who claimed that schoolteachers in our education system are grooming 5,6 and seven-year-olds to change their gender.

Skeletor included every QAnon conspiracy theory in this diatribe which included attacking the transgender community for sex discrimination against women in sports and ended with chemical castrations.

Did Tucker Carlson write Miller's talking points?

MILLER: Another area of civil rights law that we talk about a lot, of course, is Title IX, sex-based discrimination. And this administration ended the Biden administration's policy and the Democrat Party's policy of allowing men into women's sports, men into women's spaces. We are using every single legal and financial tool we have at President Trump's direction to make it clear that schools and universities are and will lose federal funds, as you've seen in Maine, if you allow men to invade women's sports and women's spaces. And this applies to our whole K-12 system. The Department of Justice is also coordinating with state and local law enforcement to fight child abuse in our school systems. It is child abuse to change a child's gender, particularly if you do not inform the parents. In other words, if a five-year-old or a six-year-old goes to school, or a seven-year-old goes to school and the teacher tries to turn the boy into a girl or the girl into a boy, that is child abuse. And this administration is treating that as child abuse, and it is a gross violation of parental rights. This also includes the administration's message to our hospital systems that they cannot and will not be allowed to use taxpayer dollars to perform chemical castrations and sexual mutilations of children.

No one is "turning a boy into a girl" or vice versa. That's absurd, but it's what we've come to expect from Stephen Miller. He just oozes hate wherever he turns.

Miller's words are sick.

Sick! Sick! Sick!

The only work done by what the MAGA cult calls civil rights and sex discrimination is to destroy all non-white information and activities and legalize homophobic racism.