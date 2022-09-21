Tucker Carlson Demands Violence Against Teachers

Its as disgusting as it is despicable, with Ron DeSantis at the center of its vortex and Tucker Carlson as its flame-throwing mouthpiece.
By John AmatoSeptember 21, 2022

Fox News' Tucker Carlson once again called for parents to take violent action against teachers whom he erroneously claims are grooming your children to change their gender.

Back in march of 2022, Carlson took a similar stance when he said this about teachers, "That's creepy. You should be arrested for that in fact. You talk about sex in kindergarten, you get beaten up. You should be beaten up!"

The horrible CRT scam has now morphed into public school teachers grooming your children to change their gender and mutilate their bodies.

It's as disgusting as it is despicable, with Ron DeSantis at its vortex and Tucker Carlson as its mouthpiece.

Last night Carlson ranted against the trans community and took the hate speech to a whole new level.

"What you are seeing is a society that hates children. You would have to hate children in order to sexualize them. Sexualizing children screws them up for life, period. No one should put up with. No parent should put up with this for one second, no matter what the law says," Carlson said.

"Your duty, your moral duty is to defend your children. This is an attack on your children and you should fight back," Carlson squawked.

Teachers make a fraction in a year of what Carlson pulls in in a month. Another rich, privileged white male attacking those trying to make society a better place.

Revving up the MAGA cult is Carlson's primary purpose.

With the midterm elections approaching, he's only going to get worse - if that's even possible.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue