Tucker: Trans Movement Is 'Targeting' White Christians

During Tuesday's opening monologue, Fox News host Tucker Carlson ranted that working-class whites are hated and vilified, and then categorized the trans community as a hate group against Christians.

Carlson opened up by saying the youth of America enjoy switching genders because they think it's a status symbol.

"Many college freshmen do pretend to be members of the opposite sex, and why wouldn't they? Carlson stated. Huh? More crazy stuff.

Tucker then put on his white hood.

"The people in charge despise working-class whites, but they venerate the trans community," Carlson claimed.

This is straight out of a KKK field manual.

"Why are some trans people so angry, and why do they seem to be mad, specifically, at traditional Christians?" he said. "We can't think of any trans person who's ever been murdered by a pastor."

Plenty of people have been molested by pastors, but Tucker won't ever get into that.

Also, Carlson conveniently forgets the centuries of beatings, murders, and vilification the gay community has endured throughout the country and the world. It took the torture-murder of Mathew Shepard to change finally change some laws, which right-wing evangelicals fought against back in 1998.

Traditional Christians (if they really are) exist mostly in the Democratic party. Only hard-core evangelicals housed in the MAGA cult use school kids as a cudgel for political power to spread hatred towards the community.

"So it's not an actual threat of violence from Christians that's inspiring some trans people to buy AR-15s." he said.

What proof does he have that suddenly, the trans community is arming up? Carlson ignores that thousands of AR15s that are already in the hands of militia groups, white nationalists etc..

"No, it's gotta be more fundamental than that, and it is. The trans movement is the mirror image of Christianity, and therefore, its natural enemy."

Carlson then painted the trans community as natural enemies of Christianity with no chance of reconciliation.

This is hogwash. Right-wing evangelical activists have started a war on the LGBTQ community for political power after losing the White House in 2020.

After almost every mass shooting that becomes national news, Fox News and Republicans defend the mass murdering AR15s to the hilt and always blame 'mental health issues' as the cause for these heinous crimes.

But Carlson found a small opening and unleashed his racist and homophobic Kraken.

Tuckems has been promoted to a Four Star General of hatred.

This is inciting terrorism. pic.twitter.com/TmmJ4pJFur — Benjamin Perry (@FaithfullyBP) March 29, 2023