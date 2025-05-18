Mike Johnson: Trump Doesn't Hide His Corruption So It's Legal

During a press conference last week, Speaker Mike Johnson claimed Donald Trump is not engaging in any corruption because he's being open about accepting $400 million bribes as well as shadow figures investing in his meme coin.

I've never heard this defense before.

It's legal if Trump admits to doing the crime.

QUESTION: Mr. Speaker, you are very critical of President Biden and his family's foreign business dealings. You supported an impeachment inquiry as a result of it. Are you equally concerned about President Trump's family's business dealings, especially given the fact that he is in a region now where his family has billions of dollars of investments in Doha, in Saudi Arabia, and the fact that he has a crypto business now where he's auctioned off access to the White House for the highest bidder in his meme coin? JOHNSON: Look, there are authorities, police, executive branch, ethics rules. I'm not an expert in that. My expertise is here in the House, okay? I'll say that the reason that many people refer to the Bidens as the Biden crime family is because they were doing all this stuff behind curtains, in the back rooms. They were trying to conceal it, and they repeatedly lied about it, and they set up shell companies, and the family was all engaged in getting all on the dole. Whatever President Trump is doing is out in the open. They're not trying to conceal anything.

Republicans never proved any corruption surrounding President Biden even though the laughable James Comey spent years trying to smear the Biden family because Trump was impeached by the HOUSE twice.

What we see from Trump and his family is clearly unethical, immoral, and illegal under the Constitution.

I guess if Trump shot the Walmart CFO for raising prices because of Trump's tariffs, Johnson would claim he's justified because he did it live on TV.