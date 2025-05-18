Trump Threatens Walmart For Raising Prices Due To His Tariffs

Grampa forgot his claim that China is paying for his tariffs.
Trump Threatens Walmart For Raising Prices Due To His Tariffs
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC license 2.0
By NewsHound EllenMay 18, 2025

Last week, Walmart warned about higher prices because of Donald Trump’s tariffs. “We've not seen a period where you've had prices go up this high this quickly,” Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey told CNBC. “We’re wired to keep prices low, but there’s a limit to what we can bear, or any retailer for that matter,” Rainey told Associated Press.

Trump must have heard about this during one of his lengthy TV-watching sessions. He was probably still so tired from his Middle East corruption trip that he forgot he told us that China is paying for his tariffs. So, Gramps took to his social media platform to rage at Walmart about a problem he created.

From AP:

Trump, in his Truth Social post, lashed out at the retailer, which employs 1.6 million people in the United States. He said the company, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, should sacrifice its profits for the sake of his economic agenda that he says will eventually lead to more domestic jobs in manufacturing.

“Walmart should STOP trying to blame Tariffs as the reason for raising prices throughout the chain,” Trump posted. “Walmart made BILLIONS OF DOLLARS last year, far more than expected. Between Walmart and China they should, as is said, “EAT THE TARIFFS,” and not charge valued customers ANYTHING. I’ll be watching, and so will your customers!!!”

Maybe Walmart just needs to sell fewer dolls, eh? Or maybe switch to selling cars. Trump said he “couldn’t care less” if automakers raised prices after he announced 25% tariffs on all foreign-made automobiles. Or maybe he forgot that, too.

Discussion

