No Tariffs For Trump Products Made In China

The kleptocratic first family is up to no good again. According to Trump's latest economic plans, tariffs totaling between $50-$60 billion will be placed on products from the aerospace, information communication technology and machinery. Just as he failed to include countries he does business with in his travel ban, Trump is manipulating the economy to his own personal advantage.

Financial Times reports that, so far, none of these proposed tariffs include products produced by Trump and his family's companies. A complete list will be released at a further date.

It's well documented that the Trumps have numerous products made in China to include: ties, mirrors, cuff links, belts, eyeglasses, chandeliers, shirts, ceramic vases, wall decorations, kitchen items and lighting fixtures. Trump Hotels products imported from China include shampoo, moisturizers, body wash, shower caps, laundry bags, pet collars and leashes, bath towels and many more.

Even Invanka Trump has had more than 100,000 pairs of her designer women's shoes made in a Chinese factory in Dongguan, South China Guangdong province.

None of these products fall under aerospace, information technology or machinery. How convenient for the Trumps.