Trump Desperately Trying To Shirk Blame For Air Disaster

It’s a mark of how cowardly and utterly unfit Donald Trump or puppet master Elon Musk is for the job of running this country that at the first crisis under their watch, Trump threw a shitshow of a presser, then signed a meaningless memorandum declaring the tragic collision other people's fault and pretending to prioritize competence over everything.

As Fox News cameras rolled and Trump looked like a deer caught in the headlights, an aide handed him a piece of paper supposedly called “Immediate Assessment of Aviation Safety in Light of the Damage Done to Aviation Safety by the Biden administration’s DEI and Woke Policies.” Never mind that the tragedy happened under Trump’s watch and that there were no such incidents under Biden’s.

Just like the conman he is, Trump pretended to be working on a plan to improve safety, albeit by blaming others.

The aide said, “What this presidential memorandum orders is for your Secretary of Transportation and FAA administrator, in this case, acting FAA administrator, to basically ensure that we are actively undoing all of that damage, that we are assessing how much damage was done, and that we're ensuring that people hired within the FAA, in keeping with your memorandum of January, 21 are only the most outstanding, capable people for the jobs that they're being hired into.”

“In other words, competence,” Trump said.

“Yes, sir,” the aide replied. “Elevating competence over everything.”

Oh, come on. We all know Trump doesn't care about competence other than as a word to make him look good after hiring two of the most shockingly unqualified people to run two important government departments. There's the dangerously unqualified drunkard and Fox News host Pete Hegseth now running the Department of Defense and the completely unqualified Fox host Sean Duffy as transportation secretary. Other than being a Fox host and Trump loyalist, Duffy’s only other “qualification” seems to be that his likely rubber stamping overseeing some of Unelected President Musk’s projects.

I’ll go out on a limb and predict that no one who lost loved ones in Wednesday night’s air collision will take comfort in the fact that nobody in charge of U.S. aviation will be woke. None of us should. Not after after Trump left the FAA’s top official slot empty the night of the collision, fired the administrator of the Transportation Security Administrator and got rid of the members of a key aviation security advisory group,