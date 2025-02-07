Newsmax' Greg Kelly Loves That Trump Can't Spell

Newsmax host Greg Kelly claimed that Trump's butchered spellings of simple words on his Truth Social posts show how genuine of a person he is.

I threw up in my mouth a little. There are Trump fluffers, and then there is Greg Kelly.

Kelly spends a lot of his time reading off Truth Social posts like he's reading a Shakespearean soliloquy. Last night, he did so but had to confront Trump's second-grade reading and spelling level ...finally.

GREG KELLY: Now there's a lot there, right? I mean, USAID — this has got to put the deep state on the defensive. What do they work with in this one? He misspelled the word, the first word — stolen. Right? It was supposed to — I guess one L. This is actually what they don't understand. The little typos are genuine. Whenever you text a friend, you always have a typo. Nobody actually — the tweets work because they're genuine. They're from the heart. Now everybody went bananas about the one word that's wrong. The fact that it's wrong shows you that it's genuine. He doesn't have 18 people vetting the tweets like Hillary Clinton did and Joe Biden. It's just him — and sometimes Dan Scavino — sitting there with his phone making great points. And that's how it works. And that's why it's so effective. What are you going to show me here? Yeah. Every now and then he does make mistakes and it just works. It's all part of the package. It's not a — they're missing the point.

Stollen.

Smocking.

Every Trump inadequacy is turned into a positive for the MAGA cult.

Trump's spelling like a second grader doesn't make him genuine. It makes him fucking stupid as an adult.

The cult can apologize and defend Trump no matter what he does.