Media Bites
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Newsmax: Fox News 'Stuck It To Trump' By Calling Arizona On Election Night

Newsmax is trying to take the mantle of being the one and only Trump TV propaganda network.
By John Amato
2 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

Newsmax TV is a fact-free Trump TV propaganda network with Greg Kelly leading the charge as an unserious, ridiculous propagandist.

In the opening of his show Thursday, Kelly put up pictures he took with Trump, smiling like a schoolboy in love for the first time.

And then he attacked the rest of conservative media for ditching Trump.

Kelly claimed that ALL conservative media have "been sticking it to Donald Trump for a long time now, but perhaps the worst thing that was done to him came on election night."

What was that, you ask?

"From our friends at Fox News," Kelly said, as he cut to Fox News's Bret Baier, saying, "The Fox News Decision Desk is calling Arizona for Joe Biden. That is a big get for the Biden campaign."

"And it was a big, big mistake," Kelly interjected.

Why was it the biggest mistake ever made by conservatives against Trump?

"I'm not a pollster. I'm not a statistician, but I know enough about the numbers to know that that was a way, way, way, premature call," Kelly opined, ignoring the fact that Biden never fell behind Trump in Arizona and ultimately won it.

Kelly admits he is not a pollster or statistician however, he can count 1 to 10, so he knows better than the Decision Desk when to call a state during election night.

Kelly, a true propagandist. has no real answer why it was a terrible offense to Trump, even though the Decision Desk was correct in calling the state for Joe Biden. Maybe because it angered Trump so much?

Kelly didn't even claim that by Fox News calling Arizona for Biden (too early) it somehow suppressed Trump voters from voting even though the voting in Arizona had finished.

He didn't even create a new conspiracy theory. But he did want to stick it to Fox because he beat Martha McCallum's ratings in an isolated instance and he's got them all on the run.

This is what Republicans have always wanted since Rush Limbaugh began his destruction of America: For real news to be destroyed in favor of right wing opinions based on lies that support their beliefs. Fox News isn't "real news" by any stretch, but it's all part of promoting the Big Lie.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team