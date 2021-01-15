Newsmax: Fox News 'Stuck It To Trump' By Calling Arizona On Election Night

Newsmax TV is a fact-free Trump TV propaganda network with Greg Kelly leading the charge as an unserious, ridiculous propagandist.

In the opening of his show Thursday, Kelly put up pictures he took with Trump, smiling like a schoolboy in love for the first time.

And then he attacked the rest of conservative media for ditching Trump.

Kelly claimed that ALL conservative media have "been sticking it to Donald Trump for a long time now, but perhaps the worst thing that was done to him came on election night."

What was that, you ask?

"From our friends at Fox News," Kelly said, as he cut to Fox News's Bret Baier, saying, "The Fox News Decision Desk is calling Arizona for Joe Biden. That is a big get for the Biden campaign."

"And it was a big, big mistake," Kelly interjected.

Why was it the biggest mistake ever made by conservatives against Trump?

"I'm not a pollster. I'm not a statistician, but I know enough about the numbers to know that that was a way, way, way, premature call," Kelly opined, ignoring the fact that Biden never fell behind Trump in Arizona and ultimately won it.

Kelly admits he is not a pollster or statistician however, he can count 1 to 10, so he knows better than the Decision Desk when to call a state during election night.

Kelly, a true propagandist. has no real answer why it was a terrible offense to Trump, even though the Decision Desk was correct in calling the state for Joe Biden. Maybe because it angered Trump so much?

Kelly didn't even claim that by Fox News calling Arizona for Biden (too early) it somehow suppressed Trump voters from voting even though the voting in Arizona had finished.

He didn't even create a new conspiracy theory. But he did want to stick it to Fox because he beat Martha McCallum's ratings in an isolated instance and he's got them all on the run.

This is what Republicans have always wanted since Rush Limbaugh began his destruction of America: For real news to be destroyed in favor of right wing opinions based on lies that support their beliefs. Fox News isn't "real news" by any stretch, but it's all part of promoting the Big Lie.