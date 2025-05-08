Our Favorite Good News Story Of The Day: Do You Have A Flag?

To work around the fuckery of the anti-DEI hysteria, in response to state laws barring the display of any nonofficial flags to be displayed at schools and government buildings, the capitals of Utah and Idaho adopted new official city flags on Tuesday. This is a brilliant response after the Republican Party has been ostracizing groups of Americans.

The New York Times reports:

The state measures were seen by civil rights groups as efforts to prevent the display of flags supporting L.G.B.T.Q. people. The City Council in Salt Lake City approved three new flags: one with the rainbow colors of the Pride flag, a second with the pink and blue of the transgender Pride flag and a third with a symbol and date referring to the Juneteenth holiday that commemorates the end of slavery. Each flag also includes the sego lily, a city symbol. In Boise, the City Council designated the rainbow Pride flag and a flag promoting organ donation as official city flags. “The City of Boise will continue to fly the flags on City Hall Plaza that represent our community and speak to our values of caring for people and welcoming all,” Lauren McLean, Boise’s mayor, said in a statement before the resolution was adopted.

The Utah legislature passed a law in March banning the display of flags that are not explicitly approved at public schools and government buildings. (Flags allowed under the state law include the American flag, the state flag, city flags, flags of other countries or states, and college and military flags.)

Utah Republican Gov. Spencer Cox wasn't pleased with the GOP's stifling move, so he allowed the measure to become law without his signature, saying that he was concerned it was too sweeping. You think?

Earlier this year, Idaho also banned displaying unofficial flags at government buildings.

Mayor Erin Mendenhall of Salt Lake City, a Democrat, said in a statement that the new flags promoted unity. “I want all Salt Lakers to look up at these flags and be reminded that we value diversity, equity and inclusion,” she said, “leaving no doubt that we are united as a city and people, moving forward together.” In response to Salt Lake City’s action on Tuesday, the Utah House speaker, Mike Schultz, a Republican, said in a statement to The Salt Lake Tribune: “Salt Lake City’s move to bypass state law is a clear waste of time and taxpayer resources.” He added: “Salt Lake City should focus on real issues, not political theatrics.”

"Real issues" like banning books and flags, Schultz? How about renaming bodies of water and threatening to invade other countries if they don't want to join the US? Is the economy worth discussing, Mr. Man, because it's in fucking shambles right now. We are all Americans. We have a pride banner in the TV room. Half of our household is LGBTQ, and one is on the spectrum, which is another group Trump's government is casting out while trying to falsely list autism as a disease.

Republicans can't govern, but it's cute when they try to tell us what the real issues are without saying what they are. I guess that somehow made sense in his head.