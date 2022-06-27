OAN Contributor Has An Absolute Meltdown After Seeing A Pride Flag

Calm down there, little lady.
OAN Contributor Has An Absolute Meltdown After Seeing A Pride Flag
Credit: Screen capture
By Conover KennardJune 27, 2022

A One America News Network contributor burst out with some vulgar language all over a Pride flag being flown during LGBTQ+ Pride month. Alison Steinberg flew into a rage after returning home to Huntington Beach to find the city flying a Pride flag. Imagine being that triggered over a rainbow flag. The half-dressed Barbie doll wannabe pointed at the flag, yelling, "This f*cking bullshit!"

"What the hell is that?" she asked while pointing to the flag. "Huntington Beach is the town of good old-fashioned, hard-working American people! People that worked all through the Covid lockdowns. Yes, that's right! Huntington Beach never shut down through any of the Covid nonsense f*ckery."

"And now we're peddling this garbage!? What the hell is this? The only flag that should be up there is the American flag," she added. "This is a disgrace to our city, and it should be taken down immediately! Whoever the hell is running this town needs to be fired! Make America great again! Make Huntington Beach great again."

Huntington Beach, by the way, is notorious for being a hotbed for Neo-Nazis. She seems to have left that out for some reason.

One glance at her Facebook page, and you can tell that she's a very serious news contributor.

Watch:

Wait until she finds out that Trump-appointed Richard Grenell, former Acting Director of the United States National Intelligence, is gay. Mind blown. Unsurprisingly, Steinberg previously claimed that it was “gay” to support Ukraine during the Russian invasion.

