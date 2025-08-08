Rep Perez Drops The Mic On Texas Republicans

Remember when Republicans falsely accused President Biden of weaponizing the system of justice? Well, that never happened, but it's happening right now with Trump at the helm. Republican lawmakers in Texas issued arrest warrants for their Democratic colleagues after they fled the state to stall likely illegally redrawn political maps that Donald Trump wanted before the 2026 elections to bolster Republican chances of keeping their U.S. House majority.

And after that, Democratic Governors are seeking to do the same to Republicans to even this hot mess out. Simply put, Republicans are cheating because they know their chances of holding a majority in the House in 2026 are very slim after the shitshow they presented to America instead of governing. And they are doubling down, doing Trump's bidding while the president is tanking the economy, among other things.

Texas Rep. Vince Perez called Republicans out on CNN, and he's on point.

"Well, it amazes me the level of resources that are expended, and the level of coordination that exists when the government really wants to achieve something," he said. "The governor is coordinating the Texas Department of Public Safety with the FBI and the president."

"This is really the type of coordination that could have been used when Texans needed it during the recent floods," he added.

He's not wrong. People, including children, died in a fucking flood because they couldn’t get their shit together, but now they are springing into action to steal seats, thus giving Trump what he wants, and they are happily obliging their orange pissdaddy.

As John Amato explained, the FBI doesn't legally have the right to search for and possibly arrest Texas state legislators and then extradite them to another state for not committing a federal crime. But it's 2025, and what a fucked up year it's been with the self-described law and order president breaking laws to fill his massive ego. Trump wants Republicans to keep the majority to avoid a referendum on himself before the upcoming shellacking takes place.