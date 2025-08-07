What Legal Basis Lets FBI Look For Texas Democrats In Illinois?

Trump's FBI director Kash Patel has granted Texas Sen. John Cornyn's request to send the FBI into Illinois to find and arrest Texas Democrats for refusing to participate in the immoral quorum called by Gov. Abbott to redistrict the state before a census.

This unconscionable and illegal stunt could give Republicans 3 to 5 more seats for the midterm elections.

However, what gives the FBI the legal right to search for and possibly arrest Texas state legislators and then extradite them to another state for not committing a federal crime?

As Illinois Gov. JD Pritzker explained during Jessica Yellin's podcast, "There literally is no federal law applicable to this situation." They can say that they're sending FBI -- FBI agents might show up just to, I don't know, again, to put a show on."

By putting MAGA sycophants in charge of much of the federal government, Trump has turned the DOJ and the FBI into Republican henchmen, investigating every Trump grievance, while supporting every Republican outlandish clown performance.

According to the DOJ and FBI websites, these are the functions of the FBI.

Investigating and preventing terrorism, both domestic and international. Counterintelligence, including exposing and preventing foreign espionage and intelligence activities on U.S. soil. Cybercrime investigations, targeting serious cyber threats and cybercriminal activity. Enforcing civil rights laws and investigating crimes such as hate crimes and abuses of authority. Combating public corruption, including at local, state, and federal levels. Fighting organized crime and major drug offenses, including transnational criminal enterprises. Tackling major white-collar crime, such as financial fraud and corporate crimes. Addressing violent crime and locating fugitives wanted for serious federal crimes.

The FBI is not allowed to be involved in state political issues, especially when no crime has been committed.

Kash Patel has not responded to media requests for information because he has no legal basis for doing so.

It's more of an action to impress Fox News and Trump's cable viewing habits.

This is another example of how far down the drain the US justice, DOD, and legal apparatus have been flushed due to a Trump presidency.

Lis Power read my mind this morning.