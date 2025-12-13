Jessica Tarlov Takes Charlie Hurt To Task For Lying About Inflation Rate Trump Inherited

These liars on Fox just repeat this stuff ad nauseam. It's about time one of them was finally corrected.

During a discussion on this Friday's The Five about James Carville's ridiculous rant saying that Trump is "done," and calling him a "loser," as though his cult base is ever going to move away from him, Fox & Friends Weekend host Charlie Hurt repeated the lie that I've heard him tell countless times along with most of the hosts on that network, that Trump inherited 9 percent inflation from Joe Biden.

He finally had someone there to remind him that he's full of crap. Of course, that didn't sit too well with the other serial liar on the show, Jesse Watters, who was just gloating that Trump looked like he was "on top of his game" when trying to rebutt Carville.

HURT: I think what they're hoping is that they can, like, change, you know, turn the entire topic to talk about this affordability thing, which is, I think is an important, that's a good topic to talk about.

Of course, it's what got Donald Trump elected in the first place. The problem for Democrats is that if you want to talk about affordability, I don't know how you talk about that now, at a moment after years of ignoring, you know, how do you get worked up over 2.9 percent inflation after spending years of ignoring 9 percent inflation?

WATTERS: Jessica Tarlov, would you like to answer that question?

TARLOV: Sure. I already did earlier this week... it's a bit of a doom loop here... Roll the tape.

When inflation was 9 percent in America, it was also up all over the world. Then Joe Biden handed an economy to Donald Trump where inflation was what? 2.7, 2.8 percent. And he's kept it around there, whereas he said he was going to fix it on day one.

Do we have a plan? Yes. It starts with repealing all of these tariffs.

The nonpartisan Tax Foundation just tweeted that the Trump tariffs are the largest U.S. tax increase as a percent of GDP in 30 years. He is taxing you.

(crosstalk)

WATTERS: Why is the inflation rate the same if all of these tariffs are so inflationary? You just said...

(crosstalk)

You already admitted earlier this week. Jerome Powell even was talking about it. You admitted earlier this week that the Republicans are going to lose the midterms. You said it out loud.

WATTERS: Probably, historically.

TARLOV: And literally. You also in the read, when we were starting this, you said Trump is at the top of his game. If he were at the top of his game, the Indiana state Republicans would have approved his maps.

He threatened them publicly, privately, calling, people getting bomb threats, going after individuals, and they would have succumbed to him. But they didn't. They voted against it.

Now, I don't know what will happen. I saw just before we came out here that, you the Republicans in Indiana have a plan or whatever, but that's clear evidence of it.

You also have a change in approval amongst those who strongly approve of him. So, 2024 voters for Trump, March, 66 percent strongly approve. That's down to 50 percent.

A 16 percent decrease in the first year of his administration. People are saying, we put you into office to lower our prices, to fix the economy, and you're building ballrooms. You're telling us we can only have two pencils and that we...

WATTERS: Beautiful ballrooms. Let's be fair.

TARLOV: I am always fair. Actually, it's my main quality, my best quality. Anyway, top of his game. That's what it looks like.