Jessica Tarlov Slams Bongino: Murder Rates Higher Under Trump

Ever since President Biden took office, Republicans have been screaming about crime rates, murder rates, defund the police and blaming the Biden administration for the supposed increase in violence.

However, under the Biden administration the murder rate has gone down since 2020.

But if you watch Fox News or any other right wing media outlets, you would hear just the opposite. Let me show you.

On The Five, Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov beat back idiot Jessie Watters' usual ridiculous claims with ease.

Watters ran the segment and claimed murder rates have gone down in Mexico, Colombia, Russia, Japan, but in the United States the murder rates have risen.

Dan Bongino ranted: "Nine out of the ten cities are run by liberals where the spike is happening. The spike in murders again was only in areas dominated by liberal politicians."

Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov finally got to speak and quoted actual facts.

Tarlov explained, though it fell on deaf ears, that other countries don't have a rampant gun problem like the United States of America have because we have so many guns!.

The idiot Watters who is so mentally bankrupt, interrupted as usual and yelled, "People can still kill you with a knife!"

Tarlov shrugged him off and said, "The data we're talking about is 2020. Those are the Trump years. All of the blaming on president Biden that's happening now, the murder rate has even gone down. "

She continued, "Another important component of the FBI data: that the short term increases was in all regions, not just in those liberal cities, all regions. That means in places where conservatives are. That means that this can't all be because of bail reform, defund the police, yada yada yada. And also the murder rate and the crime rate overall is lower than it was in the 1990's, so conservatives are running around screaming, 'we've never seen anything like this,' you have seen something like this."

Bongino didn't like those facts and turned juvenile, claiming without proof that crime rates only rose in liberal cities.

"Nine out of ten," Bongo Dan kept repeating.

"I just told you from the FBI data it wasn't liberal cities, it was ALL regions!" Tarlov countered.

You know Bongino lost the argument because with no proof he kept repeating, like a five year-old: "Nine out of ten were in liberal cities."

That was a take-down, Dan.

David Badash, The New Civil Rights Movement writes,"The New York Times reported last week on the FBI's data, noting that the "rise in murder was national, not regional."The segment also mentioned on gun violence, with Watters insisting that "people can still kill you with a knife," after Tarlov had talked about America's "rampant gun problem."

"On Monday NPR, reporting on the FBI's 2020 statistics, also noted that "Much of the violence was driven by firearms, with nearly 77% of murders being committed with some sort of gun."

And probably most importantly, the crime rate was high when Donald Trump was in office, not Biden and not Democrats.