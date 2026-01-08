On This Day: George Washington Delivered First SOTU Address

Washington’s address gave a brief outline of his administration’s policies as designed by Alexander Hamilton.
By John AmatoJanuary 8, 2026

On January 8th, 1790, President George Washington delivered the first State of the Union address to Congress in New York.

History:

Washington began by congratulating North Carolina’s recent decision to join the federal republic. North Carolina had rejected the Constitution in July 1788 because it lacked a bill of rights. Under the terms of the Constitution, the new government acceded to power after only 11 of the 13 states had accepted the document. By the time North Carolina ratified in November 1789, the first Congress had met, written the Bill of Rights and dispatched them for review by the states.

