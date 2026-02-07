Trump Lashes Out Over Question About Racist Video He Posted

The latest racist post the petty president shared on Truth Social sparked swift bipartisan backlash, including from several Republicans who urged Trump to take it down, including Trump bootlicker Sen. Tim Scott.

And they think he should apologize, but let's be clear: the raging narcissist will never apologize. Trump never apologized for mocking a disabled reporter, or for his stunning misogynistic attacks against women reporters, or for spearheading the attack on our country's first Black President, to falsely accuse him of being born in Kenya, or for the video he shared depicting himself as a king, complete with a crown on his head in a military-style jet dumping a vast amount of shit all over the 7 million "No Kings" protesters, and the cities where they gathered, or for the abundance of lies he has told, or for January 6th attempted coup, and for blaming Joe Biden daily for his own failures, so he's not going to apologize for his racism.

"Mr. President, you frequently criticize Joe Biden for not knowing what is going on in his name," a reporter said. "This racist video that was posted on your social media..."

Just the mention of Biden's name set Trump off.

"I know what's going on a hell of a lot better than you do," Trump said. "You don't know what's going on. I know what's going on."

"Now, Joe Biden didn't have a clue, but we know everything," he added.

That tracks with Trump. He has so much to apologize for, including his own existence.

And wait for it- this part is peak Trump:

Trump: I’m the least racist president you’ve had in a long time as far as I’m concerned. — Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 2026-02-07T02:15:29.055Z