'Sociopath': Donald Called Out Over Unhinged Bonkers Post About Kamala

Donald threw a fit over Kamala Harris's enthusiastic crowds this past week by lying about his crowd sizes. To Trump, size matters, even if it's a fabrication coming from his delusional, narcissistic brain. To be clear, Trump has never held a rally with 100,000 people in attendance, as he claims.

Trump's mental unfitness for office has never been a secret, but the press has given him a pass for years now. To them, it's just Trump being Trump, but that's the problem. That's who Trump is, but people are finally coming out of the fog and taking notice.

The felon's latest rant on Truth Social regarding Harris and Walz's crowd sizes is pure lunacy, and it's dangerous. His followers on his platform are now going with his latest conspiracy theory. Trump writes alongside a photo of the Harris rally, "Look, we caught her with a fake "crowd." There was nobody there!" From there, he got worse.

Has anyone noticed that Kamala CHEATED at the airport? There was nobody at the plane, and she "A.I.'d" it, and showed a massive "crowd" of so-called followers, BUT THEY DIDN'T EXIST! She was turned in by a maintenance worker at the airport when he noticed the fake crowd picture, but there was nobody there, later confirmed by the reflection of the mirror like finish on the Vice Presidential Plane. She's a CHEATER. She had NOBODY waiting, and the "crowd" looked like 10,000 people! Same thing is happening with her fake "crowds" at her speeches. This is the way the Democrats win Elections, by CHEATING - And they're even worse at the Ballot Box. She should be disqualified because the creation of a fake image is ELECTION INTERFERENCE. Anyone who does that will cheat at ANYTHING!

Sure thing, sport. None of us exist. We saw it live, you weirdo. Trump's post is being called out.

This conservative social media influencer gets it:

Kamala’s crowd at the airport was in fact real. You can claim they’re paid actors or that they were just there for a concert but they are definitely not AI. pic.twitter.com/vGeMGZHbbj — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 11, 2024

And everyone else does, too.

In all seriousness: @MELANIATRUMP, @IvankaTrump, @EricTrump, and @DonaldJTrumpJr, if you care about this man, you’d get him into a psychiatric hospital as soon as possible. He’s gone. pic.twitter.com/Tpr1yh0XLZ — George Conway (@gtconway3d) August 11, 2024

I truly don't understand. @andersoncooper, @NBCNews , @ABCNewsLive, @CNN, how is this not a bigger story?



The man has clearly lost touch with reality and he's running for PRESIDENT.



DO YOUR FUCKING JOBS. — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) August 11, 2024

Hear that, folks? Fake images are ELECTION INTERFERENCE. MAGA better purge their hard drives. pic.twitter.com/HfPJTF0bBy — Rebekah, Crone for Kamala 🪷 🇺🇸 (@RebekahWriter) August 11, 2024

Uh oh, no reflections when Trump was president either! We are living in the Matrix!!!!! We are all AI🤪 pic.twitter.com/Fp4D1KVZby — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 11, 2024

even with insane Trump tweet about AI the press won't drill down on his mental health. That's the "tell"; the rules are different for him. It's a tragedy for journalism and democracy. — Jen "We aren't going back " Rubin 🥥🌴 (@JRubinBlogger) August 11, 2024

This is sad.



He claims it is a ‘confirmed’ fact that there was no crowd at Kamala’s Detroit event….an event of which there are many videos published by news orgs, and that it was all AI.



‘Confirmed’ he claims.



A sociopath lying to his simpleton followers. pic.twitter.com/LwWa6UbPct — Peter Henlein (@SwissWatchGuy) August 11, 2024

The media has been negligent on holding Trump accountable for years, but this is literally insane 👇



He has to be asked about this every day until the election until he admits that Kamala Harris really did hold a large rally in Detroit.



Or he has to admit he's out of his mind.… pic.twitter.com/DzSd7CPl6T — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) August 11, 2024

Donald Trump says posting fake images should disqualify a candidate. Also Donald Trump posts ai images of himself. pic.twitter.com/ivMX7dbUTl — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) August 11, 2024

Finally, Trump wrote, "EVERYTHING ABOUT KAMALA IS FAKE!" Trump, not Kamala, is the biggest fraud we've witnessed in our lifetimes. Kamala's resume is legit, her crowd sizes are massive, she has a loving family, and she's ahead of Lumpy in the polls. In contrast, Trump wears lifts in his shoes to appear taller, wears bizarre bronzer makeup, cheated to get on the Forbes list, exaggerated his wealth, was pro-choice before he was anti-choice, he's had hair transplants, cheats at golf and his entire adult family members have made plastic surgeons rich beyond belief, including his fake wifebot. He is the biggest fake, so much so that he's even had fake electors. He's a loser and a sucker -- and he's getting more dangerous.