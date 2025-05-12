Donald Blames Dems For The Qatari Airplane Bribery Scandal

At least he didn't blame Biden. I'm sure it's coming, though.
Donald Blames Dems For The Qatari Airplane Bribery Scandal
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/license 2.0.
By Conover KennardMay 12, 2025

In an unconstitutional, illegal, and blatantly stupid move, Donald J. Trump accepted a $400 million bribe from the royal family of Qatar in the form of a lavish jet to use as Air Force One until the end of his term, when the aircraft will be transferred to his presidential library. This means that Donald will keep the flying bribe after he leaves office.

Trump took to Truth Social to blame Democrats for the backlash.

"So the fact that the Defense Department is getting a GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE, of a 747 aircraft to replace the 40 year old Air Force One, temporarily, in a very public and transparent transaction, so bothers the Crooked Democrats that they insist we pay, TOP DOLLAR, for the plane," he wrote. "Anybody can do that! The Dems are World Class Losers!!! MAGA"

Sure thing, Spanky. Loser Democrats like co-president Laura Loomer?

"I love President Trump," Loomer wrote on Xitter. "I would take a bullet for him. But, I have to call a spade a spade."

"We cannot accept a $400 million “gift” from jihadists in suits," she continued. "The Qataris fund the same Iranian proxies in Hamas and Hezbollah who have murdered US Service Members. The same proxies that have worked with the Mexican cartels to get jihadists across our border. "

"This is really going to be such a stain on the admin if this is true," Loomer added. "And I say that as someone who would take a bullet for Trump. I’m so disappointed."

The Constitution's Emoluments Clause bars anyone holding government office from accepting any present, emolument, office, or title from any “King, Prince, or foreign State” without congressional consent.

Even Mark Levin has been ripping Qatar after the flying bribe, and he agreed with Loomer's post.

Democratic NY Rep. Ritchie Torres weighed in.

According to Axios, Torres wrote to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, the acting Department of Defense inspector general, and the Office of Government Ethics requesting a probe into the scandal, seeking an "immediate" ethics review.

Independent Bernie Sanders wasn't having it, either.

Trump's newest corruption scandal is out in the open for all to see. The blowback is bipartisan, but The Precious is always right. Always. Just ask him!

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon