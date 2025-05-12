Donald Blames Dems For The Qatari Airplane Bribery Scandal

In an unconstitutional, illegal, and blatantly stupid move, Donald J. Trump accepted a $400 million bribe from the royal family of Qatar in the form of a lavish jet to use as Air Force One until the end of his term, when the aircraft will be transferred to his presidential library. This means that Donald will keep the flying bribe after he leaves office.

Trump took to Truth Social to blame Democrats for the backlash.

"So the fact that the Defense Department is getting a GIFT, FREE OF CHARGE, of a 747 aircraft to replace the 40 year old Air Force One, temporarily, in a very public and transparent transaction, so bothers the Crooked Democrats that they insist we pay, TOP DOLLAR, for the plane," he wrote. "Anybody can do that! The Dems are World Class Losers!!! MAGA"

Sure thing, Spanky. Loser Democrats like co-president Laura Loomer?

"I love President Trump," Loomer wrote on Xitter. "I would take a bullet for him. But, I have to call a spade a spade."

"We cannot accept a $400 million “gift” from jihadists in suits," she continued. "The Qataris fund the same Iranian proxies in Hamas and Hezbollah who have murdered US Service Members. The same proxies that have worked with the Mexican cartels to get jihadists across our border. "

"This is really going to be such a stain on the admin if this is true," Loomer added. "And I say that as someone who would take a bullet for Trump. I’m so disappointed."

The Constitution's Emoluments Clause bars anyone holding government office from accepting any present, emolument, office, or title from any “King, Prince, or foreign State” without congressional consent.

Even Mark Levin has been ripping Qatar after the flying bribe, and he agreed with Loomer's post.

Democratic NY Rep. Ritchie Torres weighed in.

Air Force One will have something in common with Hamas.



Paid for by Qatar. pic.twitter.com/GnDxDAEJBZ — Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) May 11, 2025

According to Axios, Torres wrote to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, the acting Department of Defense inspector general, and the Office of Government Ethics requesting a probe into the scandal, seeking an "immediate" ethics review.

Rep Ritchie Torres (D-NY) seeks inspector general review of any Trump acceptance of Qatari jet gift



Torres: “With an estimated value of $400 million, the aerial palace would constitute the most valuable gift ever conferred on a President by a foreign government..” pic.twitter.com/QO1tVDYR14 — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) May 11, 2025

Independent Bernie Sanders wasn't having it, either.

I don't know who needs to hear this, but NO, Donald Trump cannot accept a $400 million flying palace from the royal family of Qatar.



Not only is this farcically corrupt, it is blatantly unconstitutional.



Congress must not allow this over-the-top kleptocracy to proceed. https://t.co/G4KE3rJcVc — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 11, 2025

Trump's newest corruption scandal is out in the open for all to see. The blowback is bipartisan, but The Precious is always right. Always. Just ask him!