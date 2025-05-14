MAGA Prophet: Trump's $400 Million Jet Sign Of ‘God’s Favor’

Since when did God bless bribery?
By NewsHound EllenMay 14, 2025

Even Trump gal pal and special presidential adviser Laura Loomer knows the $400 million “gift” from Qatar to her beloved is a bribe. “I would take a bullet for him,” she wrote, but “We cannot accept a $400 million ‘gift’ from jihadists in suits.”

Apparently, she’s just not connected enough to God. At least, that’s what the self-described MAGA prophet and all-around hate monger Hank Kunneman would seem to think.

Right Wing Watch caught Kunneman defending Trump’s “gift” on Monday:

“You’re never going to please everybody,” Kunneman said, “and I believe it's just a sign, again, of just God's favor.”

More likely, it's a sign of Trump’s coming favors to Qatar.

Kunneman went on to claim that the “liberal media” would have gushed had Qatar given President Joe Biden such a gift. Yeah, that definitely would have happened - not.

“But no, because Trump is, his name’s attached to it, oh, everybody’s having a freak out,” Kunneman continued.

Next, Kunneman compared Trump's plane to Jesus getting a new donkey. According to Right Wing Watch, this is a reference to Jesus' entry into Jerusalem as per the gospels. “I'm sure some people were upset when they saw the one donkey coming in. 'Oh my gosh. I can't believe that Jesus is having a new donkey.' You know, there's always somebody that has to criticize and yet God wants to bless,” Kunneman said.

Sure, just the same.

“I think it's a sign into our country that we are in a great spot right now,” Kunneman added. “We’re going to continue to see more and more things like this coming."

Unfortunately, he probably got that last part right.

Discussion

