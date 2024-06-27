MAGA Prophet Wants Trump To Rip Biden's Face Off At Debate

A self-proclaimed "prophet" Hank Kunneman tells his MAGA audience he hopes Trump will move to shake Biden's hand and then rip off his apparent mask reveling Satan, maybe?

There are a multitude of self-proclaimed prophets inhabiting the MAGA cult that claim they talk to God while trying to turn diminished Donald into an new angelic figure akin to Jesus.

I think President Trump, he'll always make it about, you know, what's, you know, this fake Biden, what's he going to be like when he shows up, you know, if he shows up. I think it's going to be more about what are the moderators going to do, how they're going to try to set President Trump up, limit what he says, mute his microphone, and really make it difficult for him. I think that's going to be the real thing that's going to happen in the debate.

Fake Biden?

And I said something last night on Flashpoint that, you know, the secular media is talking about, wouldn't it be great, I'm going to say it for the audience that maybe didn't see it last night, wouldn't it be great if President Trump would go and reach out to this Biden guy and move forward and give him a hug, and at the same time, his hand slips and we see who's under that mask, wouldn't that be great for the whole world to see?

Psychos like Kunneman believe the Pope is a hologram. I kid you not.