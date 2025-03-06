Dems Introduce Symbolic Legislation To Protect Safety Net

The bills are aimed at protecting Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid from the co-presidents. Not a chance it will pass!
By Susie MadrakMarch 6, 2025

Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee subcommittee on Social Security yesterday announced three new pieces of legislation aimed at protecting our safety net:

John B. Larson, Richard E. Neal, Danny K. Davis, and Steven Horsford unveiled the Keeping Our Field Offices Open Act, the Protecting Americans’ Social Security Data Act, and a Resolution of Inquiry into Trump's and Musk's attempts to destroy these programs.

This would be a great idea. Unfortunately, the legislation won't make it out of committee without a Republican co-sponsor. And the horrendous Jason Smith is the committee chairman, so unless pigs fly?

Maybe Dems should just stop trying to be so well-behaved.

·

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon