Dems Introduce Symbolic Legislation To Protect Safety Net

Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee subcommittee on Social Security yesterday announced three new pieces of legislation aimed at protecting our safety net:

John B. Larson, Richard E. Neal, Danny K. Davis, and Steven Horsford unveiled the Keeping Our Field Offices Open Act, the Protecting Americans’ Social Security Data Act, and a Resolution of Inquiry into Trump's and Musk's attempts to destroy these programs.

This would be a great idea. Unfortunately, the legislation won't make it out of committee without a Republican co-sponsor. And the horrendous Jason Smith is the committee chairman, so unless pigs fly?

Maybe Dems should just stop trying to be so well-behaved.

