Bad Guy Crookie Of The Year? Mike Johnson, Of Course

The insufferable House Speaker has earned a Bad Guy Crookie Award and should be given a spanking, too, with Mike Johnson trying to feign ignorance after every unacceptable utterance that comes out of Trump’s anus-shaped mouth.

In early October, Johnson, with his lyin’ mouth, claimed, “The Democrats are required to open the government. They keep saying Republicans are in charge of government.”

Republicans control every lever of government, you dweeb.

Johnson ran from reporters after he was asked about Donald Trump’s appalling remarks following the horrific death of legendary Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele. Johnson’s intolerable, ‘I don’t know anything about it’ responses are cringeworthy and vomit-inducing.

Trump’s little Johnson was displeased with the No Kings protests, so of course, his fake Christian ass lied about the demonstrations against Trump’s authoritarian-like regime.

However, while demeaning the seven million protesters, Johnson accidentally called Trump a fascist. He got that one thing right!

MAGA Mike was fine with Trump deploying the military on U.S. soil, with Trump using retribution efforts against the president’s perceived enemies, and with Trump ignoring Congress, even though Johnson is supposedly the Speaker of the House.

27,000 residents in Mike Johnson’s Louisiana district are projected to see far higher health care costs if the enhanced ACA tax credits are not extended, but he is not concerned. Johnson has repeatedly downplayed the fact that premiums are about to skyrocket.

Fun Fact: Johnson is raking in more "worst of 2025" awards. Daily Kos awarded him the "Congressional Coward of the Year."

Johnson has been one of the worst enablers of our unpopular president, who has a penchant for cruelty. So, come and get your award, Mike, you insufferable little shit!