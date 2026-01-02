Newsmax Host Eric Bolling Wants Trump Tariffs 'To Go Away'

Trump supporting Newsmax host Eric Bolling admitted what most credible economists of all party affiliations believe about Trump's yo-yo tariffs.

Bolling: So cranes, bananas, beef from Venezuela, autos, AI.

My question is, you know, what I, I'm an economist, right?

I think you guys are misreading this.

I think you're right in that it's difficult because you need to go outside the country because frankly, these things have been produced outside the country cheaper because labor is cheaper there, et cetera.

Raw materials are cheaper there.

They don't have minimum wages in China.

They don't have a whole list of regulations in China, so they can produce a crane cheaper.

So your choice is either go buy a Chinese crane and hope they're not spying on you, by the way, which they might be with materials and or technology, or spend more money here.

I just, I believe every single industry is in the same, you know, quagmire.

What do we do?

And for me, I just want the tariffs to go away.