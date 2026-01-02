Newsmax Host Eric Bolling Wants Trump Tariffs 'To Go Away'

Many Republican economists hate tariffs, but have kept quiet to appease Trump.
By John AmatoJanuary 2, 2026

Trump supporting Newsmax host Eric Bolling admitted what most credible economists of all party affiliations believe about Trump's yo-yo tariffs.

Bolling: So cranes, bananas, beef from Venezuela, autos, AI.

My question is, you know, what I, I'm an economist, right?

I think you guys are misreading this.

I think you're right in that it's difficult because you need to go outside the country because frankly, these things have been produced outside the country cheaper because labor is cheaper there, et cetera.

Raw materials are cheaper there.

They don't have minimum wages in China.

They don't have a whole list of regulations in China, so they can produce a crane cheaper.

So your choice is either go buy a Chinese crane and hope they're not spying on you, by the way, which they might be with materials and or technology, or spend more money here.

I just, I believe every single industry is in the same, you know, quagmire.

What do we do?

And for me, I just want the tariffs to go away.

In the history of Europe in the 19th century, tariffs against other countries raised the prices on goods, especially on food, (Corn laws) for all consumers. When tariffs were rescinded after the Industrial revolution boom, prices came down.

It's not rocket science or understanding Einstein's field theory equation.

Tariffs are a tax on US consumers.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon