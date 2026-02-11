Pam Bondi Throws A Juvenile Temper Tantrum To Avoid Answering Nadler's Question

Atty. Gen. Pam Bondi melted down like a spoiled teenager while refusing to answer Rep. Nadler's question when he asked if she's indicted anyone over the Epstein files.

The New York Congressman took his time and laid out the facts related to the DOJ's attempts and colossal failures in prosecuting Trump's politically motivated investigations against Democrats in which Bondi blindly acquiesced. After highlighting the lengths Bondi went to fulfill Trump's demands, Nadler contrasted those efforts with her unwillingness to release and prosecute those in the Epstein Files.

"In contrast to these politically motivated investigations, grasping at something they can charge their enemies with, we now have concrete evidence of disgusting criminality revealed in the Epstein files," Nadler said. "So I really have just one question for you. How many of Epstein's co-conspirators have you indicted?"



When the Attorney General tried to launch into a nonsensical diatribe, Nadler demanded she answered his simple question.

BONDI: First, you showed it, I find it. NADLER: How many have you indicted? BONDI: Excuse me, I'm gonna answer the question. NADLER: Answer my question. BONDI: No, I'm gonna answer the question the way I want to answer the question. NADLER: No, you can answer the question the way I asked it.



BONDI: Chairman Jordan, I'm not gonna get in the gutter with these people, but I'm gonna answer the question. NADLER: How many have you indicted? Again, the time belongs to me. (Cacophony reigned down as Jordan interjected into her meltdown.) NADLER: Reclaiming my time. The time belongs to me. I think it's very interesting. NADLER: Reclaiming my time. I think it's very interesting that he talks about they indicted, the President said they indicted him twice. Mr. Chairman, please stop the clock and restore his time. Oh, okay, here we go with these theatrics.

Jim Jordan knew what was coming from Bondi and gave back Nadler's time, but in the same breath cheered on her unresponsiveness.

JORDAN: The time belongs to the gentleman from New York. We will give you a few more seconds, we will do that, but when you ask a question, the witness gets to answer. You may not like the answer, but she gets to answer. NADLER: The question was how many of Epstein's co-conspirators. BONDI: They don't like the answer, Chairman, because it's honest. So he asked a four-minute question.

Rep, Raskin had enough of her chaos and entered this idiocy so Bondi unraveled.

RASKIN: Restore 45 seconds, Mr. Nadler, please, Mr. Chairman. You can let her filibuster all day long, but not on our watch. Not on our time, no way. And I told you about that, Attorney General, before you started.



BONDI: You don't tell me anything!. RASKIN: Yeah, oh, I did tell you because we saw what you did in the Senate! BONDI: Not even a lawyer. JORDAN: Meeting we be in order. NADLER: And I should get back at least 45 seconds. JORDAN: We will give you a few more seconds. I said that already. NADLER: 45 seconds. JORDAN: Okay, I'm timing right now, Mr. Nadler. All right.

Rep. Nadler gave up trying to get an answer from Bondi so he moved on and made his points without her.

NADLER: Reclaiming my time. The answer to my question, how many of Epstein's co-conspirators has she indicted, is zero. You have been the Attorney General for a whole year, and your DOJ fired the lead prosecutor of this case, sat on evidence this entire time, and claimed falsely last July that there were no more leads. It took an act of Congress for you to finally release part of the Epstein files, and when you did, you included personal information about the victims while protecting the names of abusers. JORDAN: Time of the gentleman has expired. NADLER: None of the perpetrators were brought to justice, but an enormous resource dedicated to Mr. Donald Trump's... JORDAN: Time of the gentleman has expired, and obviously... NADLER: It's clear that under your leadership, the Department of Justice no longer works. JORDAN: There was no question in there. NADLER: I yield back.

Bondi could not answer any questions properly or concisely because under her "leadership", the DOJ has become an arm of Trump's vengeance. Her sole aim is to cause chaos while dripping vitriol.

The American people deserve answers and that's what Congressional hearings are all about.

The Sergeant at Arms should be allowed to hold Bondi in contempt and throw her in jail for her chaotic actions, non-responsiveness and temper tantrums.

That's what the public deserves.

It certainly doesn't deserve an unmitigated disaster like Pam Bondi.