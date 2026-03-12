Sources: Iranian Elementary School Was On A U.S. Target List

The strike has raised questions as to whether the military’s use of AI to identify targets was a factor.
By Susie MadrakMarch 12, 2026

The Iranian elementary school that was blown up was on a U.S. target list and may have been mistaken for a military site, sources told The Washington Post.

The deadly attack occurred in the first few hours of the Epstein diversion— just as parents were hurrying to the two-story schoolhouse to take their kids home to safety — and killed at least 175 people, many of them children, according to Iranian state media.

One person familiar with the school strike said the building had been identified as a factory and had been an approved strike target. A second person familiar said there was an arms depot target located in the same area and did not know if the United States hit the school by mistake, or if U.S. officials had the wrong intelligence and thought the building was the arms depot.

“Initially there was some confusion on why it was on the target list,” said a third person familiar with the strike.

