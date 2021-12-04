Harris Faulkner Cravenly Blames School Shooting On 'Defund The Police'

There is no topic, subject, issue, or real-life event no matter how unrelated that is off limits for Fox News to use to attack the center left of this country.
By John AmatoDecember 4, 2021

Fox News simulcasted Michigan prosecutor Karen McDonald's press conference explaining why the two parents of Ethan Crumbley will also face charges in the Oxford High school shooting.

Afterwards Harris Faulkner, Kayleigh McEnany, and Emily Compagno discussed what they just heard from the prosecutor.

Emily discussed the Michigan laws pertaining to possessing a weapon and outlined the horrific events that led up to Crumbley's heinous act of violence.

Compagno said the Michigan schools follow the laws pretty precisely and detailed Ethan Crumbley's unhinged actions.

Harris then jumped in: "These are things that are not… That's why would people say you gotta defund the police. If you have a police officer standing in that room, that discussion is different. Okay? It's a different discussion."

What the hell does a school shooting by a 15-year-old student that was enabled by their parents have to do with the police in any capacity, especially using the defund the police meme?

I mean WTF? Faulkner took that meme to a whole other universe.

That's the farthest stretch of wingnut outrage that I've seen today. Or at least this week.

The idea of putting police officers in schools has been the usual NRA talking point since Obama took office and has no place in this discussion.

See, it's not the Crumbleys fault, who bought the gun, had Ethan glorify the weapon on social media, coach him how to use it and not to get caught surfing the internet for ammunition in school. It's really invisible BLM protesters.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue