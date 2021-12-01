Once Again, Kiddie Killer Republicans Have Blood On Their Hands

In 13 days, it will be the ninth anniversary of the Sandy Hook mass killing. That's when we were still naive enough to believe that surely, THIS TIME, as small children -- babies, really -- were gunned down en masse in their first grade classrooms -- surely THIS TIME things would change.

Hah.

Fast forward to yesterday, when three are dead so far in Oxford, Michigan. We are so conditioned to this now, it will all be forgotten by next week.

A student from inside Oxford High School captured this footage of the possible shooter trying to get into the classroom by impersonating a sheriff



The students did not open the door and escaped through a windowhttps://t.co/DCKb6l555w pic.twitter.com/gQWOuJPAAL — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 30, 2021

Oxford High School is the latest to trend for gun violence..so WHEN exactly will enough be enough for ppl to see we need tighter gun laws? my kindergartner having to do active shooter drills forces me to have a conversation I shouldn’t have to have w a 5 yr old #GunControlNow https://t.co/TceGCl2ySL pic.twitter.com/IZKMSl68v1 — andrea (@myahsmommy0624) November 30, 2021

"So me wearing a bulletproof backpack to school, with metal detectors, armed guards and active shooter drills is,... 'the price of freedom'."



"But you wearing a mask in WalMart for 20 minutes is,... 'tyranny'?" pic.twitter.com/9ekrreGg1Y — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) November 29, 2021

Republicans:



Ok with in schools:

✅ Guns

✅ Active shooter drills

✅ Mass shootings



Not ok with in schools:

❌ Free lunches

❌ Masks

❌ Discussions of racism

❌ Discussions of slavery

❌ Discussions of indigenous people

❌ Discussions of inequality

❌ Pride Flags — Andrew Wortman 🏳️‍🌈 (@AmoneyResists) December 1, 2021

Students that found themselves in school shootings like those in Oxford High School share text messages of their own close encounters. Emergency operators received over 100 calls from inside Oxford High.



This does not happen anywhere else. pic.twitter.com/b38fGJkg80 — 0 Days Since A Mass Shooting (@0DSLMS) November 30, 2021

Texts a mother shared with me from her son, during the shooting at a high school today in Mansfield. Captures the moment well pic.twitter.com/sS6HxpMW9J — Jason Allen (@CBS11JasonAllen) October 6, 2021

Hannah Carbocci would not be among the 17 people to die in the Florida school shooting. But the text messages she and her sister traded offer a glimpse into the feelings of fear and helplessness that gripped the community that day https://t.co/RM5zDLZZ45 pic.twitter.com/nlEab28CuB — CNN (@CNN) February 17, 2018

Chilling text messages from a Butler HS student to a mother who rushed to scene after learning about school shooting @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/DrBZv1OUnA — Caroline Hicks WBTV (@CarolineHicksTV) October 29, 2018

We know that the Republican party, Russia, and the National Rifle Association are now welded together.

Republicans Block FEC Probe Of NRA's Russia Money And President Donald Trump

The NRA and Russia: How A Tax-Exempt Organization Became A Russian Asset

If a person who drives a woman to an abortion clinic is guilty of killing a "child," what does that make the Republican party and the NRA?

They kill children, every single day. They have blood on their hands.

They're the Kiddie Killer party. They're not "controlled" by the gun lobby, they ARE the gun lobby. They will forever be drenched in the blood of children.