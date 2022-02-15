Sandy Hook Families Settle: $73M From Bankrupt Remington

Remington isn't just financially bankrupt, the company was utterly morally bankrupt as well.

And that appears to be the basis of the settlement of $73 million for the families who lost children and loved ones at Sandy Hook in 2012.

While obscenely "protected" from federal lawsuits by NRA whores in Congress, Remington and its insurance companies (the company itself is bankrupt) were sued under Connecticut state law based on their advertising and product placement which appealed to underage whack jobs like the Sandy Hook shooter.

Remington uses ads that appeal to someone's desire to be manly and strong. The parents of the murdered children at Sandy Hook are suing Remington for their role in the massacre. It's a shame that they even have to do this when our government should be doing it for them. pic.twitter.com/Vzv9zcVHCw — Jackie Bouvier (@jackiembouvier) March 15, 2019

WaPo: "The civil court case in Connecticut focused on how the firearm used by the Newtown shooter — a Bushmaster XM15-E2S rifle — was marketed, alleging it targeted younger, at-risk males in marketing and product placement in violent video games. In one of Remington’s ads, it features the rifle against a plain backdrop and the phrase: 'Consider Your Man Card Reissued.'"

It's impossible for me to wish peace to these dear families -- I can't imagine ever recovering from such horror -- but I do wish them continued strength and courage to perform their much-needed activism. And in THIS justice may they find some solace.

Everyone should be following Sandy Hook Promise on Twitter.