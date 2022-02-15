Sandy Hook Families Settle: $73M From Bankrupt Remington

Remington's insurance companies will pay $73 million to Sandy Hook families in a narrowly written settlement.
By Frances LangumFebruary 15, 2022

Remington isn't just financially bankrupt, the company was utterly morally bankrupt as well.

And that appears to be the basis of the settlement of $73 million for the families who lost children and loved ones at Sandy Hook in 2012.

While obscenely "protected" from federal lawsuits by NRA whores in Congress, Remington and its insurance companies (the company itself is bankrupt) were sued under Connecticut state law based on their advertising and product placement which appealed to underage whack jobs like the Sandy Hook shooter.

WaPo: "The civil court case in Connecticut focused on how the firearm used by the Newtown shooter — a Bushmaster XM15-E2S rifle — was marketed, alleging it targeted younger, at-risk males in marketing and product placement in violent video games. In one of Remington’s ads, it features the rifle against a plain backdrop and the phrase: 'Consider Your Man Card Reissued.'"

It's impossible for me to wish peace to these dear families -- I can't imagine ever recovering from such horror -- but I do wish them continued strength and courage to perform their much-needed activism. And in THIS justice may they find some solace.

Everyone should be following Sandy Hook Promise on Twitter.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue