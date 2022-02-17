How The Sandy Hook Families Won Against Guns, Incorporated

Nine families of Sandy Hook school shooting victims settled a lawsuit for $73 million this week against the maker of the AR-15-style rifle used to kill their children. Most importantly, they won the right to disclose Remington's internal documents, especially plans on how to market the weapon, and it should be a massive blow to the gun industry. Via the New York Times:

The agreement is a significant setback to the firearms industry because the lawsuit worked around the federal law protecting gun companies from litigation by arguing that the manufacturer’s marketing of the weapon had violated Connecticut consumer law. The families argued that Remington, the gunmaker, promoted sales of the weapon that appealed to troubled men like the killer who stormed into Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., on Dec. 14, 2012, killing 20 first-graders and six adults. The lawsuit was filed by relatives of five of the children and four of the adults. “These nine families have shared a single goal from the very beginning: to do whatever they could to help prevent the next Sandy Hook,” said Josh Koskoff, the lead lawyer for the families. “It is hard to imagine an outcome that better accomplishes that goal.”

These families have faced death threats and harassment, and were targeted by evil freaks like Alex Jones. Imagine being told your children were "crisis actors." They deserve our thanks.

I keep thinking about Noah Pozner, forever 6. The bottom of his face and his hand were shot off, and his mother insisted on an open casket, because she wanted mourners to see what these guns do.

The settlement between Remington and families of Sandy Hook victims is a win that holds the gun industry to account.



And it underscores the vitality of my Equal Access to Justice for Victims of Gun Violence Act which will help others seek redress.



We must seize this momentum. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 16, 2022

"The Sandy Hook families fought even though they were told they couldn’t win...they were willing to relive unspeakable tragedy for a decade to achieve accountability and a degree of justice."



Read @EJDionne on larger meaning of this win. Via @PostOpinionshttps://t.co/ZyjQUS9gKm — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) February 16, 2022