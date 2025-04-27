Kari Lake Defiant Over Trump Agenda: 'I Would Rather Follow The Constitution Than A Judge'

Kari Lake, a special advisor to the United States Agency for Global Media (USAGM), insisted that she was happy to put herself out of a job if it meant significantly downsizing the Voice of America and other agencies.

During a Sunday interview on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo asked Lake if the U.S. Supreme Court would hear cases against President Donald Trump's administration.

"It's going to have to go there," Lake insisted. "And I wish we could just skip right over and get to the Supreme Court and get this taken care of, because in many of these cases, you've got Soros-linked attorneys who are just trying to make some money and delay the president's agenda."

"It's very concerning that judges are behaving this way," she continued. "I would rather follow the Constitution than a judge who's got an agenda."

Lake pointed to the case of a Wisconsin judge who was arrested and charged with allegedly obstructing immigration agents.

"If you break the law, you end up in handcuffs," she said. "And so I think if she broke the law, if what is said about what happened and what transpired in that courthouse is true, then she deserves to be, frankly, in handcuffs and arrested."

"And this is just an attempt, in my opinion, to stop President Trump and his America First agenda that the people overwhelmingly voted for," the official added. "Thankfully, the president has brought in some really good fighters to D.C., people who don't want to become permanent creatures."

"I'm just as happy to DOGE myself out of a job and go on and help President Trump in another way. But he's brought in people who want to get the job done, and these judges are trying to stop us from getting the job done."