Tom Homan Says Terror Attacks Are Coming... Because Of Biden

Trump's Border Czar Tom Homan is already blaming FORMER President Biden for nonexistent terror attacks on US soil.

General Zod joined Sean Hannity to spread fear among their viewers while already blaming Biden for a future attack.

The video's title on Fox News' YouTube channel is: "This should scare the hell out of every American: Tom Homan."

HOMAN: We don't know who they are, where they came from. We don't know where they are now. On top of that, even through the legal process, the Biden administration were bringing people unvetted, handing out work visas like they're candy while they sat here and planned something bad. We are going to be dealing with this for the next 10 years because of the chaos they created in four years.

Nothing is ever the fault of the Trump administration.

HANNITY: : They're plotting, planning and scheming. This is a terror attack. I'm worried about the big terror attack, and, of course, my prayers, my thoughts, my sympathies go out to the victims here. But do you not agree that if we don't find these people soon, that we are at risk of a 9-11 or worse? HOMAN: It's coming. They didn't want to be vetted. They didn't want to be fingerprinted. Why? This scares the hell out of me. I've been doing this for 40 years. It should have scared the hell out of every American what the Biden administration did. This 2 million known gotaways scares the hell out of me. So I'm convinced something's coming, unless we can find them.

Republicans throughout any Democratic administration always claim a terrorist attack is going to happen on US soil. Trump has used this tactic to the hilt after he took office again. When things are fine, it's because of him. When they aren't, he blames his predecessor.

The MAGA cult and most right-wing dictatorships thrive on fear and intimidation.

Homan is the quintessential fearmonger.