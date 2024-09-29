Kari Lake Calls Kamala Harris 'Despicable' For Border Visit

Arizona Republican Senate candidate Kari Lake called Vice President Kamala Harris "despicable" for visiting the U.S. border even though Republicans have called on the Democratic candidate to do just that.
By David EdwardsSeptember 29, 2024

In an interview on Sunday, host Maria Bartiromo asked Lake to react to Harris' visit to the border in Arizona.

"Your reaction to Kamala Harris's border visit in Arizona on Friday," Bartiromo said.

"I found it despicable," Lake replied. "She spent 20 minutes on the border. She's been the border czar, Maria, for almost four years now."

"And she came down, I think to make her friends in the mainstream media happy so that they could finally say she visited the border," the GOP candidate complained. "Spent 20 minutes staring down at her feet, standing next to the wall."

"I was surprised she didn't call Joe Biden and say, we did it, Joe. We destroyed America, because that's exactly what they're attempting to do."

In an interview earlier this year, Lake invited Harris to go to the U.S. border in Arizona.

"We're living in the nightmare [Harris, President Biden and U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego] created," Lake said at the time.

Discussion

