Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Donald Trump Calls Kamala Harris 'A Monster' During Unhinged Rant On Fox Business

Donald Trump had a meltdown on Thursday morning on FOX Business, but one of the most disturbing parts was his attack on Senator Kamala Harris.
By Red Painter
2 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

An unhinged Donald Trump joined Maria Bartiromo on FOX Business Thursday morning where he indulged in a self-indulgent, whining interview covering a wide range of topics, which included bashing his own FBI director, demanding that Hillary be locked up, refusing to attend the 2nd debate because it would be virtual and then, in one of the most unhinged parts, calling Kamala Harris a "monster".

"This monster that was onstage with Mike Pence, who destroyed her last night, by the way. This monster, she says, 'no no, there won't be fracking,' there won't be this. Everything she said is a lie."

WHAT?

Trump has a history of insulting women he doesn't like with particularly awful adjectives. Remember when he called Hillary Clinton a "nasty woman"? But a MONSTER? He called a sitting Senator and the first woman of Black and South Asian descent to be on the ticket of either party - to call her a MONSTER? Insanity.

This definitely won't help Trump woo any woman voters.

My god. Racist foghorn.

Twitter erupted:

Daniel Dale with the fact check: NO

Trump is a cornered animal. Angry. Losing. Sick. He is not going to get any better in 27 days.

UPDATE: A Trump campaign advisor.

Jeez, I wonder where he got that from?

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.