Donald Trump Calls Kamala Harris 'A Monster' During Unhinged Rant On Fox Business

An unhinged Donald Trump joined Maria Bartiromo on FOX Business Thursday morning where he indulged in a self-indulgent, whining interview covering a wide range of topics, which included bashing his own FBI director, demanding that Hillary be locked up, refusing to attend the 2nd debate because it would be virtual and then, in one of the most unhinged parts, calling Kamala Harris a "monster".
WHAT?
Trump has a history of insulting women he doesn't like with particularly awful adjectives. Remember when he called Hillary Clinton a "nasty woman"? But a MONSTER? He called a sitting Senator and the first woman of Black and South Asian descent to be on the ticket of either party - to call her a MONSTER? Insanity.
This definitely won't help Trump woo any woman voters.
My god. Racist foghorn.
Twitter erupted:
Daniel Dale with the fact check: NO
Trump is a cornered animal. Angry. Losing. Sick. He is not going to get any better in 27 days.
UPDATE: A Trump campaign advisor.
Jeez, I wonder where he got that from?