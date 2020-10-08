Donald Trump Calls Kamala Harris 'A Monster' During Unhinged Rant On Fox Business

An unhinged Donald Trump joined Maria Bartiromo on FOX Business Thursday morning where he indulged in a self-indulgent, whining interview covering a wide range of topics, which included bashing his own FBI director, demanding that Hillary be locked up, refusing to attend the 2nd debate because it would be virtual and then, in one of the most unhinged parts, calling Kamala Harris a "monster".

"This monster that was onstage with Mike Pence, who destroyed her last night, by the way. This monster, she says, 'no no, there won't be fracking,' there won't be this. Everything she said is a lie."

Trump has a history of insulting women he doesn't like with particularly awful adjectives. Remember when he called Hillary Clinton a "nasty woman"? But a MONSTER? He called a sitting Senator and the first woman of Black and South Asian descent to be on the ticket of either party - to call her a MONSTER? Insanity.

This definitely won't help Trump woo any woman voters.

Trump didn’t call her “a monster.” He repeatedly called her “this monster” without using her name. It’s disgusting and racist. He wants you to be scared of her. — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) October 8, 2020

Trump is blaming Gold Star families for giving him Coronavirus. He’s calling Kamala a monster. He’s refusing to debate. One of his senators has admitted the GOP is an authoritarian party.



And it’s only mid-morning. — Bryce Tache (@brycetache) October 8, 2020

Trump just called for the arrest of Biden, Obama and Hillary. He said you probably don't need medicine for #coronavirus. And that Kamala Harris was a "communist" and a "monster." If you can't see that he is completely unhinged, there is something very, very wrong with you. — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) October 8, 2020

in Trump’s mind since leaving hospital:



Harris is a monster



Clinton/Obama/Biden should be indicted



FDA vaccine rules are “political hit job” on him



his Cabinet - like media, Dems and debate commission - is failing him



military families gave him covid



he’s taken covid “cure” https://t.co/VP9Z1FyJk7 — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) October 8, 2020

#Trump calling @KamalaHarris “this monster. This MONSTER on stage last night with Mike Pence.”



Hmmmhmm.



Dehumanizing an accomplished black woman.



Not surprised.#TrumpIsAMonster https://t.co/ZKLqk8mbYG — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) October 8, 2020

Trump's descriptions of Sen. Kamala Harris this morning: “This monster." "Totally unlikable." "She's a communist." (No.) — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 8, 2020

Trump keeps calling Kamala “this monster.” Remember when pundits agonized over whether he was really a racist or a misogynist? — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 8, 2020

Trump just called Kamala Harris a monster and a communist on fox.



Trump is unwell, physically, mentally and emotionally.



We are witnessing the meltdown of the worst President in history. — NEWSNOTES💙 (@ReportsDaNews) October 8, 2020

Trump is a cornered animal. Angry. Losing. Sick. He is not going to get any better in 27 days.

UPDATE: A Trump campaign advisor.

Kamala Harris comes off as such an insufferable lying bitch. Sorry, it’s just true. — HARLAN Z. HILL 🇺🇸 (@Harlan) October 8, 2020

