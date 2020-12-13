Ken Paxton Says He Has A 'Plan B' To Overturn Election After Supreme Court Rejection

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) on Sunday outlined President Donald Trump's path to victory after the Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit that sought to overturn the 2020 election.

During an interview on Fox Business, host Maria Bartiromo asked Paxton if he had a "Plan B" for contesting the election results.

"Going forward, I think the Trump campaign is taking our arguments that we tried to get in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, they are now going to take those, I think, state by state," Paxton explained. "Because I think they are legitimately good constitutional arguments that don't depend on actually proving every little instance of fraud."