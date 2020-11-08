Lindsey Graham: Overturn This Election Or 'There Will Never Be Another Republican President'

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) warned on Sunday that there will never be another Republican president if the current 2020 elections results are allowed to stand.

Graham made the remarks on Fox News after multiple news networks called the election for President-elect Joe Biden.

"Number one, this is a contested election and the media doesn't decide who becomes president," Graham complained. "If they did, you would never have a Republican president forever. So, we're discounting them."

The South Carolina Republican went on the claim that he had evidence of 15 dead people voting in Pennsylvania.

"If we don't challenge and change the U.S. election system, there will never be another Republican president elected again," he asserted. "President Trump should not concede."