'Move Out Immediately': Trump To Relocate Homeless 'Far' From Washington, DC

President Donald Trump previewed his plan to have homeless people relocated "far" from his government in Washington, D.C.

"We’re having a News Conference tomorrow in the White House. I’m going to make our Capital safer and more beautiful than it ever was before," the president wrote Sunday on Truth Social.

"The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY. We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital," he added.

Trump also said that "criminals" would be quickly rounded up and jailed.

"It’s all going to happen very fast, just like the Border," he insisted. "Be prepared! There will be no “MR. NICE GUY.” We want our Capital BACK."