Melania Trump Allegedly Delayed Her Move To DC Until She Got A Better Prenup

Melania Trump was in no rush to move into the White House after her sugar daddy, I mean "Husband", stole the presidency in 2016. So she did what any loving wife would do - she renegotiated her prenup. At least that is what a new book says. The Washington Post is reporting that Melania "Birther Queen" Trump used Barron's school year as an excuse to not move to DC, but that was apparently a lie. The press assumed she just hated Donald Trump and wanted to get away from him. But it appears that it all came down to money.

Mary Jordan reveals in her new book “The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump" that Melania wanted to make sure that she and Barron got more out of the deal than was originally provided in the prenup. She stuck around when Trump cheated on her with numerous women, including a porn star and a Playboy Playmate, but she refused to take over as First Lady without earning a payday.

The original prenup was pretty stingy, not shocking. But, Melania had stuck with Donald Trump longer than his other two wives did, so she had leverage. And allegedly "at least one of Trump’s adult children exhorted her to come to the White House as soon as possible." Which child begged her to come to DC? Probably his daughtergirlfriend, Ivanka, who really needed another caretaker to come help change diapers and calm down Donald's hourly tantrums.

The book is pretty deep dive into Melania's life, based on over 100 interviews with various people from all periods of the FIrst Lady's life - including friends from Slovenia to Chris Christie. One of the themes throughout the book is this:

“Both are avid creators of their own history. She is . . . much more like him than it appears."

So, they are both lying liars who are in it for themselves only. Perfect match.

Melania was adept at fibbing from an early age, it appears. Reporters used to cite her age incorrectly (saying she was younger) and she would not correct them. She frequently said she never had plastic surgery, but at least three photographers saw scars proving she did have surgery. She attended college, but never graduated — even though she swore that she had a bachelor's degree (she does not). There has also been an ongoing joke about her being fluent in five languages, because there is little proof this is true. The author writes:

“Photographers and others who have worked with her over the years — including native speakers of Italian, French, and German — told me that they never heard her use more than a few words of those languages."

One other fun fib is the idea that Melania was a "supermodel" when Donald Trump met her or that he met her at some Fashion Week event in 1998. Sources who knew Melania at that time, including the modeling agent she was working with, said that she was already dating Donald Trump at that time...or maybe he met her in a more financially-arranged way. (Some people say.)

Another point that needs to be hammered home is that Melania is NOT a victim. She chooses to stay with Donald Trump and, in fact, “there is ample evidence that from the very beginning, Melania not only accepted and embraced Trump’s political aspirations but was also an encouraging partner.” We know she is a birther. She is not upset by Donald Trump's racist comments.

So about that prenup. The author reports that Melania negotiated a change to make sure that Barron had dual citizenship in Slovenia and that he will have a position in the company business when he gets older.

“She wanted proof in writing that when it came to financial opportunities and inheritance, Barron would be treated as more of an equal to Trump’s oldest three children.”

The book is set to be released on June 16th.