By TengrainFebruary 14, 2022

Guys, Melania is just trying to make a (dis)honest buck:

A charity event hosted by Melania Trump is being investigated after organizers said a portion of ticket proceeds would go to a charity that doesn’t appear to exist, The New York Times reported.

Seriously, Mel’s best intentions (“I really don’t care, do you?”) are where her heart would be, you know, if she had one:

Trump is due to appear at a “high tea” event in April in Naples, Florida, which organizers say will “benefit Fostering the Future, a Be Best initiative,” which gives computer science scholarships to those aging out of the foster care system.

In case you were wondering, Mel’s Be Best initiative was about stopping internet bullying, unless it involved her pre–nup counter-signer Hair Füror bullying people, in which case, it was all systems are go!

Regular tickets cost $3,000 and limited VIP tickets cost $50,000 each. It’s unclear what percentage of the proceeds will go to charity.

It’s not unclear at all where the proceeds will go. Momma needs a new hat.

According to The New York Times, no charity with the name “Fostering the Future” or “Be Best” is registered in Florida.

Have they checked, “$20, Same As In Town, Inc.” ?

The Trumps, all of em, except for Tiff/Bannon have been told they cannot be involved in any charities any more because of their habit of skimming right off the top (and the middle and the bottom), so Mel is just getting in on the family action.

Republished with permission from Mock Paper Scissors

