'I WILL FIX IT!': Donald Blames Biden For Air Traffic Issues On His Watch

Incredibly, but not unsurprisingly, Donald J. Trump took to Truth Social to blame Handsome Old Joe Biden and former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg for air traffic problems under his watch. It's 2025, and Republicans control the House, the Senate, and the executive branch, but sure, it's Biden's fault.

According to NBC News, Donald has spoken about Biden, his family, or his administration at least 580 times either in public remarks or on his social media site since his inauguration in late January.

Despite Donald hiring former Fox News personality Sean Duffy to fill the Department of Transportation Secretary role, he called Pete Buttigieg a "total novice and political hack" for days of halted traffic at several airports, including Newark Liberty International Airport.

Reuters reports that controllers overseeing traffic at Newark Liberty International Airport last week lost communications with airplanes for at least 30 seconds because of a telecommunications and radar failure. There is currently a shortage of air traffic controllers. In February, nearly 400 workers were fired by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Still, it's all Biden's fault.

"Air Traffic problems caused by the incompetent Biden Administration, as headed by, in this case, a total novice and political hack, Pete B," Donald wrote. "I WILL FIX IT!!!"

Donald also lashed out at Fed Chair Jerome Powell, whom Trump nominated in 2017,

“Too Late” Jerome Powell is a FOOL, who doesn’t have a clue," he wrote this morning. "Other than that, I like him very much! Oil and Energy way down, almost all costs (groceries and “eggs”) down, virtually NO INFLATION, Tariff Money Pouring Into the U.S. — THE EXACT OPPOSITE OF “TOO LATE!” ENJOY! "

All of that is a grotesque lie, of course. Then he wrote, "The Golden Age of America is coming!" but there are no signs of that. There are predictions of an upcoming recession.

There are no tariff deals. Grocery prices have increased, and gas is not $1.98 per gallon as he recently claimed. He's gaslighting his supporters, and MAGA is eating it up.