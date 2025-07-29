Wanker Duffy Blames Buttigieg For Aviation Issues Under His Watch

Fox Business News's Stuart Varney asked former Fox News personality and current Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, "It seems like a whole lot of problems surfaced as soon as you took office. Do you blame your predecessor, Buttigieg, for this?" Well, of course he does. In the MAGA world, you're an alpha man if you don't accept responsibility for doing a shitty job, especially if you were wholly unqualified for the position to begin with. It's the opposite world of ours.

"I do because uh... again, when leaders see problems, they can't ignore the problem and pass it off to the next guy," Duffy insisted. "What you should do is actually fix the problem and so uh... again with what happened in uh... in Newark, they moved that uh... center which controls the Newark airport from n-ninety in New York down to Philadelphia."

"Before you move it, Stuart, you should test the lines, make sure it sounds safe and secure, it's resilient," he continued. "They never did that. They just moved the facility from uh... from New York to Philadelphia to control Newark, and in the end it wasn't ready for prime time."

"They had numerous outages in the last administration, and we had the big two-thirty-second outages uh... under this administration, but we're doing what they wouldn't do, which is we're gonna fix it," he added.

What a wankstain. Now, Mr. Wanker, sir, explain the Reagan National Airport crash. Or the Trump administration firing hundreds of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) employees. There is a list I could name of transportation issues under Duffy's watch, and none of that has to do with Pete Buttigieg. Only seven months on the job, and he's blaming his predecessor for his own fuck ups. This is a YOU problem, Sean. Keep Buttigieg's name out of your mouth, Duffy. Also, lighten up on the makeup.